Derbyshire police are appealing for information to help trace a missing boy

Derbyshire police are growing increasingly concerned for the safety of missing teenager Cayne-Oby Carlin.

Cayne-Oby was last seen leaving his home in Heanor at 12.30pm on January 18 riding a light-blue pushbike.

It is understood Cayne-Oby travelled to Ilkeston and was last seen wearing a black North Face t-shirt with large North Face logo on the front, black Nike jogging bottoms with white writing and Nike 270 trainers.

The 13-year-old is described as 5ft 4ins tall, of slim build, short, straight dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference number 588-180120:

Facebook – send us a private message to /DerbyshireConstabulary

Twitter – direct message our contact centre on @DerPolContact

Website – complete the online contact form www.derbyshire.police.uk/Contact-Us.

Phone – call us on 101.

They can also anonymously contact the independent charity Crimestoppers, on 0800 555 111 or by visiting www.crimestoppers-uk.org.