Derbyshire police make banterous comment about law-breaking mum's 'amazing' tinted window

Police have seized a car belonging to a mother who was driving without insurance - and made a tongue in cheek remark about her 'amazing' tinted window.

Derbyshire Roads Policing Unit tweeted...

The car was stopped near Coxbench on Sunday afternoon.

Picture posted publicly by @DerbyshireRPU on Twitter.

