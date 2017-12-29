DERBYSHIRE SNOW: Roads closed and bus services cancelled

Snow has fallen in parts of Derbyshire this morning leading to a number of road closures.

The routes that are currently closed are:

A57 Snake Pass

A6024 Holme Moss

A537 Cat and Fiddle

A53 Leek Road

A5004 Long Hill.

In addition, some bus services are not operating because of the conditions.

High Peak Buses

High Peak Buses have said the 7.35am service from Buxton to Macclesfield and the 8.15am service from Macclesfield to Buxton will not be operating because of the road conditions. The Transpeak service is also currently unable to operate via Chelmorton or Taddington.

The 199 service is unable to serve Peak Dale and the 06.55am 65 service from Buxton to Sheffield is unable to serve Litton and Hucklow due to the adverse weather.

The 0838 58 service from Buxton to Macclesfield will be operating from Buxton but will not be serving Burbage or the Cat and Fiddle. And the 9.15am 58 service from Macclesfield to Buxton will be operating but will not be serving the Cat and Fiddle and Burbage.

Stagecoach

Stagecoach says there are currently no reported problems on bus services in the Chesterfield area.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for snow for the county for today, which is in force until 11am. There is also a yellow warning for ice in force.