Derbyshire thug gets a suspended prison sentence after smashing windows and attacking his auntie

A thug who smashed windows at his father’s home and attacked his auntie has been given a suspended prison sentence.

Mark Anthony Taylor, 27, of Poolsbrook Crescent, Poolsbrook, Chesterfield, had been threatening his father outside his home on Franklyn Drive, at Staveley, before the incident unfolded.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop told a Chesterfield magistrates’ court hearing on November 21 how Taylor phoned his father and threatened to kill him before he visited his father’s home and asked him to fight him.

Mrs Allsop said: “His father opened a window and the defendant was told the police had been called but he picked up a paving slab and threw it at the windows.”

Taylor’s auntie was called to the scene but when she arrived and asked Taylor if he was on something he turned on her and punched and headbutted her twice before the police arrived.

The defendant told police he had been drinking alcohol and he had had an argument with his father and he had picked up a stone and smashed windows and had wanted his father to come and fight.

Taylor accepted punching his auntie twice to police but denied headbutting her.

He added that he had never struck his auntie before and he usually got on well with her but his behaviour had been down to alcohol.

Taylor, who has no previous convictions, pleaded guilty to causing damage and to assault by beating after the incident on August 3.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said: “He’s admitted this at the first opportunity and he’s a man of good character with no previous convictions.”

Taylor’s case was adjourned until November 23 to allow the court to consider a probation report.

The defendant was sentenced to a eight weeks of custody suspended for 12 months with a Rehabilitation Activity Requirement and he was also given a 12 month restraining order.

Taylor was also ordered to pay £250 compensation.