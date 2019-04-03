Derbyshire woman whose dad took his own life makes leaflet to help people having suicidal thoughts

A Derbyshire woman whose father sadly took his own life has produced a leaflet designed to help people who have suicidal thoughts.

Tricia Black has worked with various different organisations as well as people with mental health problems to create the leaflet, which is due to be printed soon.

The late Terence Neal. Picture kindly submitted by his family.

Copies of the leaflet - which includes helplines and also offers advice on how people can support individuals with suicidal thoughts - will be available in places like GP surgeries and job centres in Derbyshire.

Tricia's father Terence Neal, 77, of Cheetham Avenue, Unstone, took his own life at Dronfield railway station on April 4 last year.

READ THIS: Family pays tribute to young Chesterfield man who was 'adored by us all'



'You are not alone'

Tricia Black with the suicide prevention leaflet she has produced. Picture by Rachel Atkins.

Tricia, who lives in Dronfield, said: "I hope the leaflet will help people, open up conversations and get across the important message that 'you are not alone'.

"If it helps just one person then I'll have achieved what I set out to do.

"If my dad had seen a leaflet like this, things might be different today."

Tricia described her father as a 'lovely man'.

She added: "He was big-hearted, had a ready smile and was unstinting with his time, not only with us, his family, but those within the local community.

"My dad never made any mention of harming himself to anyone.

"I don't want anyone to go through what he went through - and what we're still going through as a family."

READ THIS: Jailed Derbyshire thief told the court gallery: 'Don’t cry for me. It is what I want'



County council backs project

Derbyshire County Council is one of the organisations supporting Tricia.

Councillor Carol Hart, the council's cabinet member for health and communities, said: "We are pleased to be able to work in partnership with local people and organisations to raise awareness about suicide prevention across the county.

"By working together we're ensuring that we can have the most impact.

"We can also help people develop the understanding and knowledge needed to identify issues and provide support."

Whoever you are, however you feel, whatever life has done to you, please remember that you are not alone and help is at hand. You can call the Samaritans for free on 116 123 or email them jo@Samaritans.org. The Samaritans are there all day, every day.