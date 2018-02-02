Did you film would-be burglar in Kilburn?

Police are appealing for video or photo evidence following an attempted burglary in Kilburn.

A spokesperson for Derbyshire Constabulary said :"We were called to Ryknield Road at around 3.45pm on Thursday, February 1, following a report that a man had been seen trying to break into a house in the street.

"Detectives understand that a man passing by may have taken a video or photographs of the suspect and we would like to speak to him as a potential witness."

Witnesses or anyone with information should call DC Chris Anthony on 101, quoting incident 554 of February 1.

Alternatively, send him a message online by visiting the Contact Us section of our website.

You can also call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.