Discuss your concerns with Derbyshire Police in series of 'street meets'

Would you like to catch up with a cop or have any concerns or issues you would like to share with your local police?

Derbyshire Constabulary's Safer Neighbourhood policing teams in parts of the High Peak, Amber Valley and North East Derbyshire are holding a number of street meets and surgeries for residents next week.

A statement said: "Why not call in, say hello and speak to us? Officers will be on hand available for you to drop in on:

"Tuesday, December 11:

"Bamford Street Meet: 10am – 11.45am, at the Anglers Rest pub car park.

"Ripley police surgery and community safety stall: 10am – 12 noon, in the waiting room at Ripley Hospital on Sandham Lane.

"Castleton Street Meet: 12 noon – 2pm, in the main car park.

"Wednesday, December 12:

"North Wingfield Street Meet: 5pm – 6pm, at North Wingfield Community Resource Centre, Whiteleas Avenue.

"Clowne Police Surgery: 6pm – 8pm, The Centre, Recreation Close.

"Friday, December 14:

"Edale Street Meet: 10am – 11.45am, in the main car park.

"Hope Street Meet: 12 noon – 2pm, in the main car park.

"There is no need to make any appointments, just drop in on the day.

"Not able to make the dates? You can still contact your local Safer Neighbourhood policing team by calling 101, or sending them a message online through the My Local Police pages of the website, by clicking here."