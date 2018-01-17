Door knocking burglar steals cash in Hulland Ward

The hunt is on to find a man who grabbed a woman’s arm, threatened her and stole cash from her home in Hulland Ward.

On Monday, January 8 a 27-year-old woman went to answer a knock at the door and was confronted by a man who pushed his way inside her home.

The incident happened between 12.35pm and 12.45pm and the man, who was described as having tanned skin and being approximately 40-years-old, around 6ft tall and of stocky build, fled on foot.

He was wearing a dark coloured woollen hat and a dark coloured jacket that was zipped up. He was also wearing thick dark gloves and blue shoe covers.

Police Staff Investigator, Jamie Boniface, said: “We’re keen to speak to anyone who was in the Hulland Ward area on January 8, or who may have been driving nearby on the A517.

“If you noticed anything suspicious, recognise the description of the man or have dash cam footage of someone who matches his description, please get in touch.”

Anyone with information is asked to contact PSI Boniface on 101, quoting reference number 18000011877.