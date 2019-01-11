Drive-by thug attacked two young men during his 18th birthday celebrations

A drive-by thug leapt from a car and punched two young men in the street while he was out celebrating his 18th birthday.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on January 9 how Jack Bird, 18, of Gomersal Lane, Dronfield, struck one of his victims three times and struck his second victim so hard he was left covered in blood.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor Neil Hollet said the attack happened at the junction of Callywhite Lane and Green Lane, at Dronfield, just before 2am, on September 15.

Mr Hollett added: “The victims were with friends at the junction enjoying food before leaving to go to university the next day and they were in good spirits.

“A car passed them at the junction and spun around and mounted the kerb and stopped a short distance in front of the group.

“Someone questioned what it was doing and a front door opened and the defendant and other males got out.”

The defendant struck one of the victims three times in his face, according to Mr Hollett, and when the other victim asked Bird to calm down he was hit in the face and left covered in blood.

Mr Hollett said Bird fled on foot and the other males he was with returned to the car but the victims knew the defendant from their school days and police tracked him down.

Bird, who is of previous good character, pleaded guilty to two counts of assault by beating.

Defence solicitor Steve Brint said Bird had been out to celebrate his birthday and he had consumed more drink than he is used to and he is extremely apologetic.

Mr Brint claimed that some words had been exchanged and this had nothing to do with Bird but the driver turned the vehicle around and the defendant got involved.

Apologies were also passed to the victims by the defendant’s brother, according to Mr Brint.

Magistrates said there were aggravating features to the incident including multiple blows and they described the attacks as “unprovoked”.

Bird was sentenced to a 12 month community order with a six week curfew.

He was also ordered to complete 100 hours of unpaid work and he must pay £250 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.