Driver seriously injured after M1 crash

A driver has suffered serious injuries after a crash on the M1 last night.
They were taken to the Queen's Medical Centre in Nottingham with serious, but not life-threatening, injuries after the collision.
The M1 southbound between junction 29 and 28 has now re-opened.
However, lane one will remain closed for the foreseeable future, Derbyshire police said.
The closure is to allow repairs to the road surface and barriers after a collision last night.
Southbound M1 closed due to ‘serious collision’
Police are appealing for witnesses, or anyone with dashcam footage, to contact them on 101, quoting inc 669 of 27/12/27