Drug-troubled thief who struck at Wilko’s is spared from jail

A drug-plagued thief who stole goods from Sainsbury’s and Wilko’s in Matlock has been spared from being put behind bars.

Chesterfield Magistrates’ Court heard on September 19 how Stacey Barnes, 27, of Dale Road, at Matlock Bath, struck at Wilko’s on Bank Road three times and at Sainsbury’s on Cawdor Way.

Emma Price, prosecuting, told a previous hearing Barnes stole detergent and body sprays from Wilko’s after placing items in a bag and walking out.

Mrs Price added that Barnes also stole Baileys and Captain Morgan rum from Sainsbury’s and while she was in police custody she was found with crack cocaine.

Barnes, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to three thefts from Wilko’s on August 13 and 31 and September 12 and pleaded guilty to the theft from Sainsbury’s from September 12.

She also admitted possessing 0.1 grammes of cocaine on September 12.

Barnes told police she had suffered a bereavement and started taking heroin and crack cocaine again, and she admitted stealing to sell goods on to buy drugs.

Defence solicitor Kirsty Sargent added that Barnes’s auntie had passed away and she had been like a mother to the defendant.

Ms Sargent explained Barnes had been so upset she turned to drugs to help her cope but she is now on a methadone prescription, is getting help from the drug services and she is co-operating with the probation service.

Magistrates sentenced Barnes to 24 weeks of custody suspended for 12 months and ordered her to pay £223.50 in compensation.