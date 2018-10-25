Drunken Alfreton taxi-fare dodger is caught by cab’s security camera at Temperance Hill

A taxi-fare dodger has been ordered to pay £185 after he was caught and identified by footage from a security camera.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on October 24 how Corey Coupe, 19, formerly of Badger Lane, at Woolley Moor, Alfreton, left the cab claiming he was going to return with the fare but he failed to do so.

Prosecuting solicitor Robert Carr said: “Mr Coupe took a taxi from Corporation Street and asked to go to Woolley Moor and wanted to go to Whittington Hill after that.

“When he got to Temperance Hill, at Woolley Moor, he got out and said he would be back in a minute and at that point the fare was £27.70.

“The driver waited for the fare and it reached £30 and he waited 20 minutes and then left the area.”

Mr Carr added that the taxi driver was able to get a photo of Coupe from the security system in the taxi and he was identified.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Coupe told police he could not remember what he was doing and it was likely he was drunk and he explained his mother lives at Woolley Moor so it was likely he was going to her address.

He added that he got out of the taxi and must have forgotten about the fare and he had not purposefully avoided having to pay.

Coupe pleaded guilty to making off without paying for the taxi at Temperance Hill, at Woolley Moor, on May 9.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said Coupe accepts he was intoxicated and he believed he went to his mother’s address to get money and he fell asleep.

Mr Meakin added that Coupe had not intended to defraud the taxi driver and he has offered to pay the fare.

Coupe has since been staying with friends and one in particular in Sheffield and although he currently has no accommodation he has lined up a bar job, according to Mr Meakin.

Magistrates fined Coupe £40 and ordered him to pay a £30 victim surcharge, £85 costs and £30 compensation.