Drunken Derbyshire thug punched a man in the face during an unprovoked attack

A thug punched a man in the face after the victim had asked him to stop shouting at a newsagent.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on February 25 how James Eric Kimberley, 41, of Chesterfield Road, Tibshelf, punched the complainant in the left eye during the unprovoked attack at Market Street, Clay Cross.

Chesterfield magistrates' court.

Prosecuting solicitor John Cooper said a white male was shouting racial abuse at a newsagent and the complainant went over and said he did not want any trouble but he asked the defendant to stop shouting.

But Kimberley punched the complainant to his left eye without warning before he walked off towards Clay Cross.

The complainant was given the name of the defendant, who works as a fencer, and he was shown a picture of him on Facebook, according to Mr Cooper.

Mr Cooper added that the complainant was left feeling quite angry because he had been involved in an unprovoked attack.

Kimberley, who has previous convictions, pleaded guilty to assault by beating after the incident on November 28.

Defence solicitor Karl Meakin said: “Mr Kimberley has no recollection of that evening after he had gone out that day with the intention of getting extremely drunk and he got extremely drunk.”

Kimberley had financially assisted his wife to open a sandwich shop, according to Mr Meakin, but the business was not viable and his wife has also been suffering with health concerns so he was going through a stressful time.

Mr Meakin added: “He cannot explain why he struck this male once.

“He thought this was a part of his life he had put behind him because his previous convictions are from some time ago.

“The fact he has found himself in trouble again upsets him greatly.”

Magistrates fined Kimberley £350 and ordered him to pay £100 compensation, £85 costs and a £35 victim surcharge.