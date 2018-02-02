Duffield charity shop celebrates first anniversary with discount sale

Staff at a Duffield charity shop are celebrating their first anniversary of opening with a discount sale to support vital hospice services.

The team of volunteers at Treetops Hospice Care shop, in Eyes Court on Town Street, are inviting customers to help mark the milestone throughout the week beginning February 5.

Manager Paul Sheldon said: “We’re offering customers 20 per cent off all items in the shop as well as a chance to play in our tombola and enjoy our Valentine’s Day displays.”

The shop has proved popular with residents and bargain-hunters from further afield, said Paul: “It’s a wonderful shop with many regulars and we really feel the community supports us and the hospice.

“I know from talking to customers that Treetops helped many local people, their families and neighbours.”

Treetops retail manager Sara McLuckie added: “Introducing our shop into Duffield has been so positive for us as the hospice retail department.

“We have been warmly welcomed into the village, for which we are very grateful.”

She added: “We are very proud of Paul, assistant manager Tamara Robinson, and the team for all they have done this year to make it a success for the hospice.”

There are now 16 shops and two cafés across Derbyshire and Nottinghamshire, with proceeds going to supporting Treetops Hospice Care, its nursing care, therapeutic and emotional support services for adults.

The Duffield shop is open from Monday to Saturday, 9am to 4.45pm, and is always looking for new volunteers.