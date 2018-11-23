Duffield protective clothing firm wins major US police force contracts

A protective clothing firm with headquarters in Duffield has reported a sales increase of 200 per cent after winning a series of US police contracts with Government support.

Armadillo Merino has landed new business with police departments in Washington, Houston, Chicago and Salt Lake City in the last year.

It follows a trip to the National Tactical Officers Association Conference and Trade Show in Arizona—the world’s largest law enforcement conference—funded by the UK Department for International Trade (DIT).

Company founder Andy Caughey said: “Our International trade adviser’s recommendation to attend the trade show has been a big step in the right direction.

“We’re confident this export win is the first of many as we continue to build relationships with buyers across the pond.”

The firm designs and manufactures waterproof and burn-proof merino wool garments for police, firefighters, soldiers and others working in high-risk environments.

It already supplies the SAS, NASA and the Italian special forces, and now exports to 36 countries including Japan and Germany. Overseas sales account for 60 per cent of its annual turnover.

Andy said: “DIT has been incredibly supportive as we have turned our commercial priorities to the US over the last 18 months.

“North America is already one of our top export markets, but we knew we had barely scratched the surface of opportunities over there.”

Ahead of Small Business Saturday on December 1, DTI is highlighting the opportunities available to specialist UK firms.

Campaign director Michelle Ovens said: “Across the UK, small businesses have provided expertise and services to their own communities for generations. It is great to see these local heroes looking overseas as another exciting route to consider.”

DTI has trade advisers based in the East Midlands, and holds regular events and workshops in the region.

International trade secretary Liam Fox said: “This latest success in the US is testament to Armadillo Merino’s ambitions. My team is here to support aspiring businesses identify new exporting opportunities, and I’d urge those looking to take their first steps to get in touch.”

Andy added: “Our priority is to get our products out as far and wide as possible to protect as many individuals as we can. It goes to show that if we can, you can too.”

For more details on DTI support, visit great.gov.uk.

Learn more about Armadillo Merino and view its products at armadillomerino.com.