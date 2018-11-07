East Midland residents spend less on Christmas than any other region

People living in the East Midlands spend less on Christmas than any other region in the UK, according to a recent survey.

On average people are expect to spend £412 this Xmas, which means £21 billion will be spent across the UK.

People in the East Midlands spend 335, 77 less than the UKaverage.

The survey by Evvnt, an event marketing automation software company, revealed that people in the East Midlands spend £335, £77 less than the UK average.

Richard Green, CEO and Founder of Evvnt, said: “What's impressive is the sheer amount of money that will be spent by the UK public over the Christmas season. From presents and parties to pantomimes and puddings, the country is estimated to spend a whopping £21 billion over the festive season this year – the trick for those organising Christmas events and activities is to ensure their marketing efforts lure in merry crowds to make the most of this busy time of year.”

What people spend on presents this year

London (adults in London expect to spend £512 on Christmas presents and activities this year)

Northern Ireland (£486)

Wales (£446)

North West (£440)

West Midlands (£432)

North East (£426)

East of England (£417)

Yorkshire (£382)

Scotland (£375)

South West (£372)

South East (£356)

East Midlands (£335)