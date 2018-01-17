East Midlands businesses invited to comment on Heathrow Airport expansion

Business from across the East Midlands are being asked to have their say on the Heathrow Airport ten-week consultation over plans for a new runway and associated expansion.

Scott Knowles, Chief Executive at East Midlands Chamber (Derbyshire, Nottinghamshire, Leicestershire), said: “As the largest business-representation organisation in the Midlands, the Chamber has strongly supported expansion at Heathrow Airport.

“We would encourage strong regional representation to this latest consultation, emphasising the need to ensure that regions such as the East Midlands reap some benefit from the expansion.

“It has been claimed that Heathrow expansion will create up to 180,000 new jobs and £187bn in economic benefits across the country. But there is always a risk that the focus of the benefit will be London-centric unless, as a region, we speak out now to ensure we have the connectivity to take advantage of the opportunities expansion at Heathrow will offer.”