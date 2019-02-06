Belper school morning closure due to ‘water main leak’

Belper School and Sixth Form will be closed this morning due to a leak in the building’s main water supply.

Today (Wednesday, February 6) students are being asked to arrive for Period 3 at 11.30am.

A spokesman for the school said: “A lunch service will be available.

“Please could parents and carers be aware that this decision has been taken on the facts currently available.

“We strongly recommend that you check the school websiteregularly during Wednesday morningfor updates.

“If we cannot open, we will communicate this via text and the school website at www.belperschool.co.ukArrangements for staff will be notified via text and email.”