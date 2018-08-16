Belper student first in the queue at Derby College to collect A-level results

Belper resident Blade Rumfitt was the first Derby College student to collect his A-level results today.

The 18-year-old former John Flamsteed Community School pupil, got an A in maths and B in physics and further maths. He will now go on to the University of Newcastle to study maths.

Blade said: "I have really enjoyed my time at college, the teachers have been great and I am looking forward to going to university."

Mum Sharon said: "I couldn't be more proud and I am really grateful to the college for all the support they have given him."

Maths teacher Sara Darling added: "He has been a joy to teach."