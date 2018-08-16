Celebrations for Sam and Isaac as they receive their A-level results

Friends Sam Colson and Isaac Bamford are both celebrating this morning after receiving good A-level results.

Sam, 18, from Ilkeston, went to Derby College to study A-levels after taking GCSE’s through distance learning – working from home. He achieved A* in history and A grades in law and business and has secured a place at the University of Nottingham to study law.

He said: “I wasn’t achieving what I wanted at school so opted for home schooling but really suited me. I wanted to do A-levels at college though and it has really suited me.

"My ultimate goal is to work in international humanitarian law.”

Isaac Bamford, 18, from Belper is celebrating three B grades in law, geography and business. He has gained a place to study business and economics at Liverpool University but is now planning to defer for a year to consider his options which include a higher apprenticeship in business.

He said: “I didn’t expect to do this well so I want to think about my future options.

He went to college with mum Louise who added: “I am so pleased for him. He may have slept well but we didn’t!

"My daughter came here and did a masters at Liverpool University so Derby College has been great for our family.”