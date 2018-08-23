Success for students undertaking GCSE resits at Derby College

Students who have undertaken resits in GCSE English and maths have been celebrating at Derby College.

The college offers GCSE maths and English programmes at its campuses to help young people who have not previously achieved the required grade 4 (formerly grade C) in these core subjects upon leaving school.

This year saw 1,800 16-19 year olds sitting GCSE maths and English, with around 50 per cent of them being successful in improving their grades.

Derby College Vice Principal Kate Martin said: "We are delighted with the tremendous achievements of all our students. We support a large number of young people and adults who enrol at the college either on our dedicated GCSE programmes or who take these qualifications as part of an academic or vocation FE study programme.

“Congratulations to those who have achieved the grade 4 and above in English and/or maths. Achieving the required grades in maths and English is vital to enable students to progress onto the next stage of their lives – whether that is higher education, apprenticeships or work."

The college is holding special advice and guidance sessions today for students collecting their results to help them consider their next steps.

The Roundhouse, Joseph Wright Centre, Broomfield Hall and Ilkeston College campuses will be open on between 12pm-7pm with staff available to talk about the study programmes and apprenticeships available starting this September – whether they have already applied or not.

Careers and teaching staff will also be on hand to talk through the wide range of higher education study programmes available at the College for those who have previously completed A levels or vocational courses.

There will also be advice and guidance on the part time courses which are available to adults looking to return to education to improve their career prospects.

Main enrolment will then start at all campuses – The Roundhouse, Joseph Wright Centre, Broomfield Hall and Ilkeston campus – on Tuesday August 28 at 9.30am and be held daily through to Saturday September 1.