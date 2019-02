An elderly man had to be released from his car by firefighters after an accident in Belper yesterday.

Crews from Belper and Duffield were called to the scene on Park Road at around 6.26pm.

Firefighters, police and the ambulance service attended the scene

The collision involved one vehicle that had overturned, trapping the elderly male inside.

After being released he was placed in the care of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

Police also attended the scene.