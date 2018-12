Police, firefighters and the RSPCA joined forces to rescue a dog that got stuck between two walls in Derbyshire.

Ivar, a Chihuahua Pomeranian cross, had fallen six feet down between two walls in Belper.

Firefighters, the Derbyshire Police Dog Section and RSPCA joined forces and rescued Ivar, who was then reunited with his owner.

He was hungry and thirsty but otherwise unharmed.