Firefighters were called out to reports of a ‘fire in the open’ near Belper.

Crews from Duffield arrived at Town Street, Duffield at around 10.30pm last night (Sunday, August 25).

Town Street in Duffield. Pic: Google images.

This turned out to be a bin on fire.

They used one hose reel jet to extinguish the blaze.

