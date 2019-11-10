Emergency services called to crash on Belper road

Emergency services have been called to a collision on a Belper road.

Firefighters, police and the ambulance service attended Derby Road at around 10.45am on Sunday.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said a casualty was rescued from a vehicle by firefighters using hydraulic cutting equipment.

The spokesperson added: "The casualty was left in the hands of East Midlands Ambulance Service.

"Crews left the incident in the hand of Derbyshire Constabulary."

In a separate collision on Saturday afternoon, firefighters rescued an elderly woman from a vehicle which was on its side on Alfreton Road, Westhouses.

The woman was left in the care of paramedics.