Emergency services called to crash on Belper road

Emergency services have been called to a collision on a Belper road.
Firefighters, police and the ambulance service attended Derby Road at around 10.45am on Sunday.
A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said a casualty was rescued from a vehicle by firefighters using hydraulic cutting equipment.
The spokesperson added: "The casualty was left in the hands of East Midlands Ambulance Service.
"Crews left the incident in the hand of Derbyshire Constabulary."
In a separate collision on Saturday afternoon, firefighters rescued an elderly woman from a vehicle which was on its side on Alfreton Road, Westhouses.
The woman was left in the care of paramedics.