Bus passengers between Matlock and Belper ‘left shaken’ after tree hits bus

Passengers on a bus travelling between Matlock and Belper came in for a shock as a tree hit their bus.

The incident happened in high winds on the A6 Derby Road near Cromford just before midday on March 14.

Police were called but a Derbyshire County Council highways team was left to safely remove the tree.

One of the passengers, David Miller, said he was on the bus travelling from Matlock to Belper.

He praised the bus driver, claiming his actions managed to avoid the tree going through the windscreen.

He said a few of the passengers were left “shaken” by what happened.