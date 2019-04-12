Major flooding causing chaos across Derby city centre

A burst water pipe is currently causing chaos across Derby city centre.

Water has been flowing down King Street across the Inner Ring Road at St Alkmund's Way by the Jurys Inn hotel, after the pipe burst this morning (April 12).

Image: Derbyshire Live.

Severn Trent workers have arrived at the scene and have started placing sandbags to slow the cascading water.

A spokesperson said: “We’d like to apologise to our customers in the Derby area who have no water or low water pressure at the moment, this is because one of our larger pipes has burst on King Street.

“Our teams are heading towards the area now and will work hard to get things back to normal as quickly as they can.

“We know how difficult it is to have no water, especially at this time of the day and we’re really sorry for any inconvenience this might be causing and would like to thank you for your patience.”