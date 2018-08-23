Ex-serviceman and boxer attacked his partner after she accused him of seeing a colleague

A former member of the Armed Forces and an ex-boxer attacked his partner after she had accused him of having a relationship with a work colleague.

Chesterfield magistrates’ court heard on Tuesday, August 22, how Lewis Philip Edward Shaw, 35, of Slant Lane, Shirebrook, assaulted his partner when she went downstairs and woke him to ask about messages she had seen on his phone.

Prosecuting solicitor Becky Allsop said Shaw “stood nose-to-nose” with the complainant.

Mrs Allsop added: “He pushed her onto the sofa using windmill punches to her head and body and she tried to defend herself and she felt pain and discomfort.”

Shaw told the complainant to get out of his house and she picked up a phone which he later threw at her chest, according to Mrs Allsop.

The court heard that a neighbour had heard shouting and screaming during the incident on July 27 and police attended the property in Shirebrook.

Shaw pleaded guilty to assault by beating.

Defence solicitor Ian Pridham said the defendant has stated the relationship was at an end and when the complainant discovered the phone message she was angry and she grabbed Shaw to wake him and brandished the phone as he tried to retrieve it.

Mr Pridham also argued Shaw disputed throwing windmill punches which he claimed would have left different types of injuries to those suffered by the complainant but he accepted grabbing the complainant and that she had been subjected to blows.

Shaw had been in the Armed Forces, according to Mr Pridham, and he has been an amateur boxer and he argued that if Shaw had thrown windmill punches the injuries would have been different.

Mr Pridham added that Shaw has been under pressure with a new job and he has been turning to alcohol and has been suffering with depression.

Magistrates sentenced Shaw to a 12 month community order with 150 hours of unpaid work with a 12 month restraining order.

He was also ordered to pay £200 compensation, £85 costs and an £85 victim surcharge.