Extra travel time needed to East Midlands Airport following crash

A collision on the Toyota Island junction for the A38 is causing extreme delays in the area and Highways England have warned motorists to add extra time to get to East Midlands Airport.

The collision which happened bout 6am today, Sunday, January 27, is still causing delays.

Recovery of the vehicle.

Traffic was held in both directions on the A50 whilst the vehicle was recovered leaving traffic trapped.

A section of the road has now been opened.

Highways England spokesman said: "Now we now have a Lane 2 closure Westbound J3 to J4 A50. We still have a stop Eastbound J4 to J3. All Trapped traffic Eastbound is being released via a lay-by. If you are on the Eastbound, await Traffic Officer instructions.

"If you are travelling to East Midlands Airport then allow extra time and plan in advance. We are looking at releasing trapped traffic shortly."