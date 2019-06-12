Fancy being on TV? New game show is looking for 'dynamic duos'

Are you one half of a dynamic duo?

Thames TV, the makers of hit shows such as Britain's Got Talent, take me Out and Blockbusters are searching for teams of two to take part in their new game show.

Thames TV, the makers of hit shows such as Britain's Got Talent, is looking for dynamic duos

Although the format is being kept under wraps for now, producers say there are amazing prizes up for grabs.

A spokesman for Thames TV said: "We don’t mind what the combo is - you can star on the show with your mum, dad, sibling, any relative, best friend, family friend or partner.

"If you think you know of anyone suitable please spread the word and get them to apply as casting is happening right now."