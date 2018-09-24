Figures show increase in drinks being spiked in Derbyshire

Police have insisted they do 'a lot of work' to make sure people are safe on nights out - after statistics showed an increase in drinks being spiked in Derbyshire.

According to figures from Derbyshire Constabulary, there were 19 reported drink spiking incidents last year, seven in 2016 and nine in 2015.

PC Mark Dunn, a licensing enforcement officer for the force, said: "Incidents of drinks being spiked in Derbyshire are, thankfully, rare.

"However, we do a lot of work with a range of different agencies and groups to make sure that people are safe on nights out.

"We offer a range of safety advice to people, including giving away 'spikeys', which are devices that can be put in bottles to stop substances being put into drinks.

"Particular work is done with pubs, bars and clubs to make sure staff are aware of safety advice - and we link in with groups such as Street Pastors to help people on nights out.

"With a new group of students coming to the county at the present time, many of whom will be away from home for the first time,we would ask that everyone is on their guard against this kind of incident.

"We strongly advise the public not to accept drinks from strangers, not to leave your drink unattended and to keep your drinks covered as much as possible," he added.

Hardyal Dhindsa, Police and Crime Commissioner for Derbyshire, added: "Spiking someone's drink is not funny, it is an assault and I know that most licensed premises work hard to prevent this from happening.

"It's important that people understand what they can do to protect themselves and that they look out for one another.

"If people feel that their drink has been spiked they should seek help from someone they trust, such as a friend or a member of the bar-staff."