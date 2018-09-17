Find out where mobile speed cameras will be patrolling in Derbyshire this week

Mobile speed cameras will be patrolling the below locations across Derbyshire until September 26.
Three mobile safety camera vans and an enforcement motorcycle are operated on over 50 routes across the county.
Cameras are operated by the Casualty Reduction Enforcement Support Team (CREST), within Derbyshire and the vans all bear the ‘CREST Team’ livery.
A6005 Nottingham Rd, Spondon
A5111 Derby
A61 Chesterfield
A619 Chesterfield
A511 Swadlincote
A57 Dinting Vale & Glossop
B6050 Cutthorpe
A517 Belper to Ashbourne
Hillside Rd, Linton
Whaley Lane, Whaley Bridge
Sheffield Rd, Glossop
B6052 Chesterfield
A615 Wessington
Loundsley Green Rd, Chesterfield
Codnor Denby Lane, Codnor
Pastures Hill, Littleover
B6014 Morton
Milton Rd, Repton
A514 Ticknall
B6052 Eckington
B6013 Belper
B6019 South Normanton