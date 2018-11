Outbuildings were well alight in Belper.

Derbyshire Fire & Rescue Service attended the fire on Belper Lane End yesterday, Monday, November 5, Bonfire Night.

A fire and rescue spokesman said: "We were called to reports of outbuildings attached to a domestic property well alight on Belper Lane End, Belper. The outbuildings were approx 10m by 5m and crews used two breathing apparatus and two hose reel jets to extinguish the fire."