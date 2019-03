Derbyshire Fire & Rescue crews have put out a blaze in a disused lime kiln near Ambergate this afternoon.

Engines from Crich and Alfreton were called to the site on Drovers Way at around 2.20pm.

A spokesman for the service said: “Our crews used one hose reel jet and two breathing apparatus to extinguish the fire.”

The lime kiln is part of a historic site formerly known as Clay Cross lime works, built by George Stephenson in the mid 19th century to burn limestone from Crich quarries.