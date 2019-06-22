Fire crews extinguish Belper bin fire Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Fire fighters extinguished a bin on fire in the early hours of the morning. After receiving a call at 3:31am, a crew from Belper fire station attended the refuse bin on fire on the grounds of a commercial site on Bridge Street. The fire was out on their arrival. Fire crews extinguish Belper bin fire Hour-by-hour forecast for Derbyshire as thunderstorms batter region on Monday