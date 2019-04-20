Firefighters alert police after two suspicious blazes in Belper

Firefighters were forced to attend two suspicious incidents after fires erupted on the same street during the same evening in Belper.

Rubbish was found ablaze on Whitemoor Lane, in Far Laund, Belper, about 8.25pm, on Friday, April 19, and a dog poo bin was discovered on fire at 8.50pm, on the same road.

A Belper fire crew armed with buckets of water extinguished the blazing dog poo bin.

Derbyshire police were informed about both incidents after the first fire was believed to have been started deliberately, according to Derbyshire fire service.