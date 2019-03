Firefighters had to cut a man from a car which overturned on a Derbyshire road.

Two crews from Ashbourne arrived at the scene, on Belper Road in Ashbourne, just before midnight last night (Friday, March 29).

Derbyshire Fire and Rescue said: "Car had overturned. 1 male casualty self-extricated - treated at scene."

Derbyshire Police and East Midlands Ambulance also attended.

Firefighters made the area safe before leaving the scene.

