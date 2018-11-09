Firefighters from seven stations deal with blaze at derelict houses in Duffield

Firefighters from seven stations have been dealing with a fire at two derelict houses in Duffield overnight.

Crews from Ascot Drive, Belper, Duffield, Nottingham Road, Kingsway, Melbourne and Alfreton have all attended the scene on Derby Road.

The aerial ladder platform was also in attendance at the incident which began just before 11.30pm.

Derby Road was closed to traffic while firefighters dealt with the fire, which involved three separate seats of fire in three separate buildings.

Fire crews left the scene in the early hours of this morning but will return later this morning for a reinspection.