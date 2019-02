Firefighters dealt with a chimney fire at a property in Belper.

Crews from Belpers arrived at the scene, on Wildersley Road, at around 3.56pm yesterday (Tuesday, February 5).

They used chimney gear and a thermal image camera to extinguish the fire.

Nobody is understood to have been hurt.

