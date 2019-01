Firefighters tackled a blaze in a Belper pub last night.

Crews from Belper and Duffield were called to the pub in Sandbed Lane at 8pm.

A Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson said the blaze involved a log burner.

A fire service spokesperson said: "Parts of the chimney were cut away to check for spread.

"The temperature of the building was also monitored."

There were no reports of any injuries.