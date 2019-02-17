Firefighters tackle house fire in Bargate Sorry, we're having problems with our video player at the moment, but are working to fix it as soon as we can Waiting for Video... Firefighters were called to extinguish a house fire in Bargate. Crews from Duffield extinguished the fire in a log burner on Belper Road at 1.23am this morning (Sunday February 17). They ventilated the property and gave advice to the occupiers. Unattended blaze had to be put out at Belper Man rescued from vehicle crash in Holbrook