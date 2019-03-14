First Kilburn Kilometres cross country 10K run raring to go for Sunday

Hundreds of runners will be hitting the trails around Kilburn this weekend as a new race follows in the footsteps of the Denby Dash.

Natasha Scott and Garry Walters, both teaching assistants from Denby, were previously involved in the Dash and are setting out to replicate its success in support of Kilburn Junior School now their children go there.

The starting gun will fire on the first Kilburn Kilometres at 10am on Sunday, March 17.

Natasha, 42, said: “Anyone is welcome to sign up for the race. It is all about getting people, especially kids, out in the countryside, enjoying fresh air and the outdoors, and doing something different.”

“There is a 10 kilometre route and a three kilometre route. Whether you run, walk or crawl is up to you.”

She added: “It’s a whole community event but we want to get children out and about to see the area from different angles, and take them places they might not realise are so close to home.”

The testing, scenic cross-country courses will take head east towards Smalley then circle back via Denby.

Natasha said: “The 10K route is mostly off-road and will probably be wet and muddy. The shorter course stays more local.

“We are giving runners the option of a ‘mini-mucker’ finish too, with hay bales, camouflage nets and obstacles.”

The race will be overseen by guest of honour Leigh Timmis, the globe-trotting Breadsall cyclist who last year smashed the Guinness World Record for cycling across Europe in just over 16 days.

Natasha said: “The children followed Leigh’s progress every day from their classrooms, and we have built up a good relationship with him. We’re chuffed that he has agreed to take part.”

The event has already registered around 240 runners, but Natasha and her team hope that will rise to 300 in the final strait.

She said: “We’ve been planning this for about five months, with lots of support from the headteacher and the Parent, Teacher and Friends Association (PTFA).

“Being part of the Embark Federation means we’ve been into three other local schools to do assemblies too. All the children are really excited and loved the idea of the mini-mucker.”

All runners will receive a medal and a flapjack at the finish line. Parking, changing facilities and refreshments are available throughout the morning.

The event will be raising money for PTFA goals such as new sports kit and equipment for the school, and many of the young runners will be collecting sponsorship for Comic Relief.

Anyone wishing to join the race can show up on the day, but the organisers are asking people to register in advance if possible to help their planning.

Go to www.kilburnkilometres.co.uk for more information.