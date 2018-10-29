First snow of the winter falls in Derbyshire - this is how the weather is looking for the rest of the week

It's been a chilly weekend with frost and even snow falling in some parts of Derbyshire.

Temperatures dropped below freezing in many parts, as the first snow of the winter also fell in the county.

Have you had to scrape your car over the weekend?

But what does the weather have in store for us this week?

Here's the latest Met Office forecast -

Monday October 29: Early mist and fog patches will clear, to a largely dry day with sunny spells, light winds and still feeling rather cold. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Cloud and heavy showers will spread inland from the North Sea. Staying cloudy with a minimum temperature of 4 °C.

Tuesday October 30: Cloudy, with outbreaks of rain. Rain clearing to brighter spells during the afternoon. Strong winds also gradually easing. Maximum temperature 9 °C.

Outlook for Wednesday to Friday: Dry start, with sunny spells Wednesday, but turning cloudier with isolated showers later. Rather cloudy Thursday, with showery outbreaks of rain. Cold, bright start Friday, but wet and windy later.