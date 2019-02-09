Former Amber Valley councillor Bob Moon dies after short illness

Former colleagues have paid tribute to a one-time leader of the Amber Valley Borough Council Labour group who has died following a short illness.

Robert Moon, known to many as Bob, was an unstinting community servant, taking up roles at every level of local government.

He served as mayor of Heanor and Loscoe in 2005-06, during a period in office which lasted 13 years, sat on Codnor Parish Council from 1995 to 2013, including three years as chair, and represented Heanor and Loscoe at borough level from 2000 to 2014.

Current Labour group leader Chris Emmas-Williams said: “Bob was such a local character who will be sorely missed for his wicked sense of humour and dedication to his community, the Labour Party and the local church. You certainly do not get many people like Bob anymore.

“Over the years he developed a great expertise on planning matters but most of all he was dedicated to his family and our thoughts are with his wife Anna, sons Alun and Graham, and their families at this difficult time.”

Town councillor Paul Jones added: “He was a warm and compassionate person who always made time for people and many of his former colleagues, friends and constituents will have a funny story to tell about their experiences with Bob.”

Born in Cardiff, Bob spent much of his life in academia and finished his lecturing career at the University of Nottingham.

One of the highlights of his professional life was helping the British Winter Olympic team in the development of equipment for the skeleton discipline.

Through his work, he also enjoyed many trips to Eastern Europe, to help share good practice as countries integrated into the European Union.

Coun Emmas-Williams said: “He was very committed to helping those countries develop, and would often bring back some ‘interesting’ local beverages’.”

The funeral will be at St James’ Church in Codnor on Wednesday, February 13, at 11am, followed by refreshments at the nearby Marquis of Ormonde.