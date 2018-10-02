Former foster carer and teacher faces sentencing after he sexually assaulted two girls

A former foster carer and ex-teacher has been found guilty of sexually assaulting two girls.

Derby Crown Court recently heard how Christopher Metcalfe, 71, of Cross Lane, Blidworth, was accused of putting his hand up the skirt of one complainant and was also accused of subjecting her to cruelty when she was at a farm in South Normanton.

Pictured is Derby Crown Court.

Metcalfe was also accused of touching the private parts of another youngster and allegedly kissing her at Bolsover swimming baths when she was a pupil at a Derbyshire primary school.

Sarah Knight, prosecuting, told the trial Metcalfe was accused of abusing the girls, who cannot be named for legal reasons, when he was aged in his 30s and they were aged between nine and ten.

She said: “It seems they were experiencing a sinister side to Mr Metcalfe when he would insidiously sexually abuse them.”

One of the complainants came forward in 2016 after police launched an inquiry into possible child abuse.

She also complained the accused had hit her and had locked her in an animal outhouse and the other complainant came forward in 2014 to claim Metcalfe had sexually molested her during a school trip to the swimming baths.

Mrs Knight added: “Christopher Metcalfe was in a position of authority and in a position of trust. He was a teacher and he was a foster carer.”

She added: “The prosecution case is that he plainly took advantage to interfere with the complainants and nobody suspected a thing at the time because he was a respected man.”

Metcalfe had told police he did not recall one of the complainants and denied doing anything inappropriate regarding the second complainant.

The court heard Metcalfe had been subject to a previous trial where he was acquitted on two counts of indecent assault concerning the complainants.

But that jury could not agree on a verdict concerning the accusations which Metcalfe faced again as part of the current trial.

Metcalfe, who later taught at Skegby Hall, has pleaded not guilty to two counts of indecent assault and one of cruelty from the late 70s.

However, the latest trial jury found Metcalfe guilty of two charges of indecent assault at Derby Crown Court on Friday, September 28.

The prosecution was brought following investigations by both Derbyshire Police and Nottinghamshire Police’s Operation Equinox team, the force’s ongoing inquiry into non-recent sexual abuse.

Senior investigating officer Rob McKinnell said: “It’s been a long journey for the victims in this case but they were determined to see that justice is done.

“This is another successful prosecution of someone who committed offences a long time ago so I hope that if there’s anyone out there suffering from the effects of non-recent abuse, this may help them in making that decision to come forward and report what happened to them.”

Metcalfe’s case was further adjourned and he is due to be sentenced on October 8.