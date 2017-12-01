Free Christmas parking for residents in Belper and Ripley

Amber Valley Borough Council leaders are encouraging residents to shop locally this Christmas with a free parking campaign.

By displaying their free parking permit in the windscreen of their car, people can enjoy free parking in all of the council’s pay and display car parks over the festive period.

The period of free parking runs from Monday, December 18 until Boxing Day, and is aimed at encouraging residents to shop in the area to support traders and the local economy.

The campaign follows a long running tradition intended to attract additional Christmas trade to the borough’s four town centres.

Residents to take advantage of free parking at all times of the day in Ripley, Heanor, Belper and Alfreton, and any of the council’s 34 Pay & Display car parks throughout the borough,

Deputy leader of the council, Councillor Trevor Ainsworth, said: “It’s the council’s great pleasure at this time of year, to offer free parking to local residents, to encourage them to shop within their local town centres, and to help support local businesses.”

The free residents’ permit is issued to all households within the borough with the annual Council Tax demand and in addition to the free Christmas parking, provides free parking after 4pm throughout the year.

For further information, contact Simon Gladwin, assistant director (landscape services) on 01773 841415 or email simon.gladwin@ambervalley.gov.uk