Frosty and cold weather forecast for Derbyshire

A frosty start to Friday is expected to pass, however cold temperatures will not lift all day across Derbyshire

It comes as the Met Office issues a weather warning for cold conditions and potential snow over this weekend, with Friday's forecast providing a potential prelude of what is to come.

The Met Office's weather forecast for Friday said: "A frosty start for many on Friday. Remaining cold but dry with occasional sunny spells. Less cold and cloudier to the east, with the odd shower near the coast. Maximum temperature 4 °C.

"A dry and cold night in prospect, with temperatures falling rapidly below freezing for many. Mainly clear skies but a chance of freezing fog patches. Minimum temperature -2 °C."

Moving into Saturday, the weather warning for snow appears to be not as severe as previously thought, however the Met Office has suggested that snow could still arrive in parts of the county.

The weekend forecast through to Tuesday said: "Starting cold on Saturday, then windy with coastal gales. Rain moving in during the afternoon, sometimes heavy, with sleet or snow for a time on hills. Maximum temperature 3 °C.

"A dry and cold start on Sunday, mostly sunny but the odd shower. Cloudy with patchy drizzle early Monday, drier, brighter but windier later. Mild but windy with rain Tuesday."