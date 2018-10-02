Funding boost brews up a treat for award-winning pub owners

A multi-award winning brewery which has a site in Little Eaton has invested in new equipment through crowd funding.

The family-owned DerbyB rewing Company - which runs the Queen’s Head pub - raised £500,000 through the campaign in 2017 and has invested it in new kit which includes a glycol cooling system, a large fermentation vessel and canning and kegging machinery.

As well as its own sites. Derby Brewing Company beer is available from pubs, bars and shops across the UK - as well as Tesco, Asda, Co-op and Majestic in Derbyshire.

Head brewer Andy Marshall said: “We’ll be experimenting with techniques and styles for customers to explore different flavours from our new limited edition craft beer range.”

The new equipment will help the firm to keep up with demand.

Andy said: “Our crafted range has been hugely popular since its launch last year.

“We are now developing it further by putting it in cans, which will minimise the time between us brewing it and our customers enjoying it.

“The craft beer market is incredibly fast paced and breweries need to keep innovating to keep up.

