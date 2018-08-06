Girlguiding members enjoy adventures and learn new skills at county camp

Get muddy, have adventures, learn new skills and showcase talents...that’s what members of Girlguiding in Derbsyhire did when they came together at the

Girls can... County Camp.

Nearly 700 people from five-year-old Rainbows to 90-year-old Trefoil members were on site at Lea Green Learning and Development Centre, near Matlock, for the five-day camp.

The sun shone, the rain poured, and the wind blew throughout which added to the adventure and problem solving opportunities for the girls and

staff.

Canoeing, high ropes, stream scrambling and camp cooking were on offer together with cricket coached by ladies from the English Cricket Board. Guide Dogs attended as did all the emergency services who to everyone’s delight participated in the fun.

Camp organisers Vicky Ibbittson and Bex Edwards said ‘We are delighted with the way everything has come together over the past months of pre-camp planning. We have had a great team to work with and they came into their own when last minute reorganisation had to take place for activities on ‘Super Sunday’ because of the torrential rain. The commitment by volunteers was inspirational and a masterpiece in team work.”

On the last day of camp Emily and Gracie May from 1st Holymoorside Guides said: “Thank you to everyone for organising this amazing event.”