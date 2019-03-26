Green Party leader praises climate strikers on Duffield school visit

Students at a Duffield bombarded the co-leader of the Green Party with questions when he visited this week.

Jonathan Bartley made a campaign stop at the Ecclesbourne School on Monday, March 25, and received a testing examination of his party’s policies.

He opened the session by apologising to the students, saying his generation had let them down, but saluted those young people involved in the School Strike For Climate.

He said: “You are part of a really important movement. The Green Party will always encourage you to speak up and give you the support you need.

“We need a radical system change and to reconfigure the very way we live. To bring about change it is important that you register to vote then vote out of conviction for what you believe in.”

The audience of 330 students, aged 12-18, was so keen to hear Jonathan’s views on environmental issues, electoral reform, wealth distribution, migration and Brexit that headteacher James McNamara extended the debate to allow for more questions.

Jonthan’s visit was timed to support Dave Wells, who is standing for election to Amber Valley Borough Council in Duffield on May 2.

Dave said: “It was brilliant to see the young people in Duffield so engaged.

“They asked such insightful questions, and were clearly passionate about many issues.”